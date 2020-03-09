Intern with a Texas game warden this summer; applications due March 27

University students looking for a paid summer internship have the opportunity to gain hands-on job experience assisting Texas Game Wardens with patrols. There are nine slots available in various regions of the state and selected applicants will be able to learn about the various job duties of a game warden during the 10-week internship.

The internship, which runs from May 19 through July 26, will require students to assist for 20 hours per week on weekends.

Locations include:

San Angelo – one available position

Fort Worth – one available position

Lufkin – one available position

Lubbock – one available position (Job Posting Pending)

Temple – one available position

Upper Coastal Counties – two available positions (Duty Station Options Include: Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Orange, Jefferson, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria)

Lower Coastal Counties – two available positions (Duty Station Options Include: Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces, San Patricio, Kenedy, Kleberg, Willacy, Refugio, Aransas, Calhoun, Jackson, Victoria)

Applicants should consider that lodging is not provided before applying.

Minimum requirements for this internship include current enrollment as an undergraduate or graduate student in an accredited college or university or recent graduate within the last 6 months, minimum of 18 completed semester credit hours from an accredited college or university at time of application, an overall grade point average of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 grade point scale and a valid state driver’s license.

Salary depends on the total credit hours of the applicant and ranges from $12-$13.50 per hour.

For more information, contact Game Warden Recruiter Kevin Malonson at 832-904-3672.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

