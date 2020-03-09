Mark Trayal was born on Thursday, March 12, 1959 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 60. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Dave Trayal, mother, Sofie (Boswell) Trayal, brother, Bobby Trayal, and sister, Rose Agnes Trayal. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children; daughter, Jennifer Ward and husband Sammy of Claremore, OK; sons, Jason Trayal of Owasso, OK and Travis Trayal of Ely, MN; brothers, Joseph Trayal and wife Dolly of Humble, Texas, Mottie Trayal and wife Sarah of Houston, Texas; sisters, Tina George and husband Anthony Haggard of Cleveland, Texas, Betty Pigeon and husband Paul of Splendora, Texas, and Theresa Johnson and Cardova, AL; grandchildren, Lynnea Taff, Lennon Ward and Laurelynn Ward; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Mark will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 at Neal Funeral Home. Interment for Mark will be held at Brookside Memorial Park at 1:00 pm. Pastor Jay Trayal officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

