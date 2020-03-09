Go Fund Me set up to cover funeral costs for Good Samaritan killed Sunday in shooting

A Go Fund Me account has been established for the family of a Good Samaritan who was shot and later died Sunday after trying to intervene in a domestic disturbance at Deerbrook Mall in Humble.

Brian Marksberry, of New Caney, was the breadwinner for his family, and without his support, his family will struggle to pay for his funeral and medical expenses, while also trying to rebuild their lives, said Laura Allison, cousin of Marksberry’s widow, Megan.

Brian Marksberry died Sunday while trying to help a woman involved in a domestic disturbance with an armed man.

In addition to his wife, Megan, Marksberry leaves behind an 8-year-old son, Branson, and 3-year-old daughter, Kenly. Megan was a stay-at-home mom at the time of her husband’s passing.

The financial goal for the Go Fund Me account is $50,000. As of 2:30 p.m., donations had reached $1,825. To make a donation, click the link below and follow the prompts.

