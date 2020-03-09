Mitchell named LCSO Employee of the Month for March 2020

Investigator Ann Marie Mitchell is the first Employee of the Month for 2020 at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchell was no stranger to law enforcement when she hired on with the LCSO on March 22, 2016, after serving with Killeen Police Department after graduating from the KPD Police Academy in December 2008.

Not one to be content with the status-quo of having an Associate Degree, she was notified only two days ago that she had been accepted into the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor College to complete her bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership.

Already the holder of a Masters Certification in Law Enforcement with over 2,500 hours of police related classes such as Hostage negotiations, S.W.A.T training, serving as a licensed law enforcement Instructor and also serving as the Chairperson of the LCSO’s Departmental Policy Review Committee, Mitchell also is a FAA licensed pilot for the LCSO UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle/Drone) Aviation Unit.

She also serves as LCSO’s Field Training Officer Coordinator. Being bilingual, she helps other deputies when there is a need for a Spanish-speaking deputy. Mitchell also is on rotation with other investigators to investigate murder cases and other crimes against persons that falls within the realm of the Criminal Investigation Division.

Being married to a LCSO investigator and having children of their own makes Ann Mitchell a very compassionate and caring, family-oriented individual.

When asked to highlight one moment from her career, Mitchell remembered a call she received while with the Killeen Police Department. A little 7-year-old girl called 911 to see how fast the police would arrive. When confronted with several police officers responding with red lights and sirens, the child was shaking with fear of what she had done.

Mitchell said after calmly explaining that calling 911 for fun was a dangerous thing to do, she allowed the young girl to sit in her police car and listen to the radio and ask questions. Within a few minutes there were several other children and their parents sitting in her patrol car while Mitchell explained police operations to each of them. This was one of the most heart-warming calls Mitchell said she has ever experienced.

Her long-term goal is to someday become captain of the CID. Her favorite pastimes are quilting and photography.

