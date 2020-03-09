Rotary tourney ends in three-way tie for girls softball teams

Last week’s 36th Annual Rotary Club of Cleveland Baseball-Softball Tournament was a huge success.

“The continued success of our tournament is due in large to the tremendous support of our community, wonderful participants, and spectators. A great lineup of teams from the surrounding area gained experience and prepared for future district games and post-season play,” said Tommie Daniel, Rotary spokesperson.

The first-place baseball team is Tarkington High School. In second place is Shepherd High School. There was a three-way tie for varsity softball between Cleveland, Hardin and Silsbee. In the junior varsity competition, first place was Silsbee and second place was Cleveland High School.

A trophy to Tarkington and plaque to Shepherd were presented by the Rotary Club of Cleveland President Tasha Childress.

The late Hal McClelland was a big supporter of sports leagues in Cleveland and helped prepare the Cleveland High School fields every year for the Rotary Club’s baseball-softball tournament.

This year the Baseball/Softball Tournament was dedicated to the memory of Hal McClelland, a graduate of Cleveland High School, who for many years prepared the baseball and softball fields for the Rotary tournament. In the tournament program, the dedication for Hal included a poem written by the poet, Cretan Maineiac, which seemed appropriate. The poem reads: “Muggy today, a pop of the mitt, a whiff of the grass, swish of the bat in the air, and two little words: ‘Play Ball!’”

Every year, the Club holds the tournament to raise funds for its scholarship program and other programs including “Don’t Meth with Me” designed to teach young students the dangers of using methamphetamine, and Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA).

Advertisements purchased in our program are a vital part of the Rotary Club of Cleveland’s sponsorship of charitable programs, local and global service projects, and our local youth.

“The Rotary Club of Cleveland thanks you for your continued support of the Rotary Club of Cleveland Baseball and Softball tournament. We look forward to the 37th Annual Rotary Club of Cleveland Baseball-Softball Tournament,” Daniels said.

Shepherd Pirates placed second in baseball at the Rotary Club’s tournament last week in Cleveland.

