Billie Jean Talmadge of Hull, TX passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born February 26, 1931, in Borger, TX to the late Belah Clark Williams and Gladys Mae Abbott Williams.



She is preceded in death by her parents, B.C. and Gladys Williams; her loving husband, Jack Wayne Talmadge; and a brother, David Ray Williams.



Those left to cherish her memory are; son, Gary Wayne Talmadge of Kemper, TX; daughters, Patricia Ann Kershaw and husband Larry of Dayton, and Iris Kay Wages Allison and husband Mike of La Porte; brothers, W. Lee Williams and wife Ruth of College Station, TX, and Mical Williams of Silsbee, TX; sister, Beverly Radley and husband Rhea of Sour Lake; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 nieces, 3 nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Daisetta, TX with Pastor Tim Chavanne officiating, interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. A gathering of Mrs. Talmadge’s family and friends will also be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Daisetta, TX.



Honoring Mrs. Talmadge as pallbearers will be Jason Talmadge, Eric Talmadge, Scott Wages, Matthew Wages, Jared Buchanan, Kade Melancon, and Kale Melancon. Honorary pallbearers are Lisa Williams, Kimberly Melancon, Carly Knowles, Shelly Daniels, and Carla Cronin.

