Ruth Theriot Williams of College Station, TX passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 85, surrounded by her family. She was born December 10, 1934, in Gregg County, TX to the late Thomas Hayden and Willie Mae Theriot.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Willie Mae Theriot.



Those left to cherish her memory are; her husband of 64 years, W. Lee Williams of College Station; daughters, Lynn Bronstad and husband Larry of College Station, and Dana Murphy and Prichard Ortiz of Corpus Christi; brothers, Tommy Theriot and wife Joyce of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Bobby Theriot and wife Phyllis of Sour Lake; sister-in­-law, Beverly and husband Rhea of Sour Lake; and brother-in-law, Mical Williams of Silsbee. She is also survived by grandchildren, Cathy Burnett and husband Jason of Ponca City, OK, Cody Murphy of San Antonio, Josh Bronstad of Dallas, and Shaun Murphy and wife Allison of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Grant Burnett of Ponca City, OK, and Vivienne, George, and Jack Murphy of Dallas; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.



A service of remembrance will be held at Rosedale Cemetery in Sour Lake, TX on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Tom Theriot officiating. A gathering of Mrs. Williams’ family and friends will also be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Sour Lake, TX.



Honoring Mrs. Williams as pallbearers will be Glenn Burdine, Cody Murphy, Josh Bronstad, Shaun Murphy, Kevin Byram, and Kelly Byram



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803.

