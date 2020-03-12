Christian Carl Johns, age 77, of Conroe, Texas passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born August 26, 1942 in Paris, France to parents Carol and Elizabeth Johns who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Sokoloski-Johns; daughters, Amy and Tina; son, Chris, Jr.; sister, Lisa; brothers, Bill, Carl, and Mark; grandson, Logan; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Christian Carl Johns, please visit our Tribute Store.

