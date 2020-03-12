Jimmy Lee Edwards, age 65 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born October 12, 1954 in Burbank, California to parents Altis Noel Edwards and Marie Frances Dulaney Edwards who preceded him in death along with his wife, Lori Edwards. Jimmy loved sports, especially NASCAR, and followed the Astros, Texans and Cowboys. He loved plants and like to read. Jimmy was a talented machinist who always performed his job with skill and precision. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Edwards; sons, Scott Edwards and wife Cindy, and David Freece and wife Ashley; daughters, Alicia Edwards, and Haley “Halo” D. White; stepdaughter, Amy Moore; brothers, Robert Edwards and wife Deb, George Kirkpatrick and wife Tammy, and Charlie Kirkpatrick and wife Rona; sister, Anna Wilkinson-Sindelar and husband Alan, Debbie Collins and Cindy Edwards; grandchildren, Cody Edwards, Gram Freece, and Ava Freece; numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m., with George Kirkpatrick officiating. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Jimmy Lee Edwards, please visit our Tribute Store.

