Joshua “Josh” Paul Tellez, 22, of Provo, Utah passed away on March 5, 2020. Josh was born November 4, 1997 in Channelview, Texas to parent Jose Tellez, Jr. and Suzann Parker Tellez.



Services for Josh will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Liberty, Texas. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. prior to Josh’s service at the church. Interment will follow at LaPorte Cemetery in LaPorte under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.



Josh had lived most of his life in Dayton where he attended Dayton schools. He was a member of the DHS Band and Color Guard. He was on the DHS Newspaper staff and a member of the ROTC Marines. Josh graduated from DHS in 2016. He enjoyed all music, playing video games, working out and collecting knives. He was currently in management at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Utah where he had lived for the past two years.



Josh was preceded in death by his father, Jose Tellez; his grandparents, Donald Haven, Mel Berges, Raul Tellez and Carmen Tellez. He is survived by his parents, Suzann Cameron and husband Chris; grandmother, Alice Haven; grandfather, Hewey Parker and wife Debbie; brother, John Tellez and wife Whitney; sisters, Bianca Brackin and husband Jeff and Nyah Tellez; nieces and nephews, Jeff Brackin, Jr., Carmen Tellez and Joey Tellez; also numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to your favorite charity.



