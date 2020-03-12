Kennith Ray Winn, 79, of Karnak, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 17, 1940 in Salem, Illinois to parents Marvin Elmer Winn and Lola Irene Winn.

In 1958, Kennith enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country for six years. After being honorably discharged, he went on to graduate from Texas A&M with a Master’s Degree in Education. He then went on to become a beloved football coach and science teacher in several Texas school districts. Kennith loved to fish, read and recite poetry. He taught all of his grandchildren to recite the poem “The Dragonfly” by Alfred Lord Tennyson and spell the word chrysanthemum. He was a great conversationalist and listener. He loved his country. Kennith loved wood-working and made many walking staffs for family and friends. He loved his family and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kennith was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gene Winn; and the man who raised him, H.S. Rhodes. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife and best friend of forty-one years Lavada Ann Winn; sons James Parrish and wife Nancy, Mark Parrish and wife Stephanie, Charles Parrish and wife Toni, Gary Parish, Aaron Winn and wife Melissa; daughter Terri Pullen and husband Randy; daughter-in-law Ruthie Parrish; sister Judy Wyatt and husband Jim; brother Wayne Winn and wife Julie; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10-11AM at Church of Christ in Liberty, Texas 3201 N. Main St., Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services will begin at 11AM at Church of Christ. A graveside service will be held at 2pm the same day at Big Sandy cemetery in Dallardsville, 9582 County Line Road Livingston, Texas 77351.

The Dragonfly

Today I saw the dragonfly

Come from the wells where he did lie.

An inner impulse rent the veil

Of his old husk: from head to tail

Came out clear plates of sapphire mail.

He dried his wings: like gauze they grew;

Thro’ crofts and pastures wet with dew

A living flash of light he flew.

Alfred, Lord Tennyson

