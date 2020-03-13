Claude Elton Wright, 90, of Cleveland Texas passed away Monday March 9, 2020 in Katy, Texas. He was born December 12, 1929 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Valentine Clark Wright and Daisy Dean Carter. Mr. Wright was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Army, 1951-1953. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers. He is survived by his sister in law, Ima Ruth Wright, niece, Lynda Kubin and her husband, Randy of Crosby, Texas, nephew, William Wright and his wife, Laurel Tate of Katy, Texas, four great nieces, and many friends in Cleveland, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.



