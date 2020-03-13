Sam Houston EC responds to coronavirus to protect consumer-members, employees

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Sam Houston Electric Cooperative said it is temporarily closing its office lobbies to the public to protect the health and safety of its consumer-members and employees due to concerns about the coronavirus/COVID-19.

“Our lobbies will be closed temporarily so we can help protect people with underlying health issues,” said Chief Executive Officer Doug Turk, P.E. “Please contact us, we will be happy to work with our members.”

There are many options for doing business with the Co-op. The mySamHouston portal on SamHouston.net and the mySamHouston app offer detailed energy consumption information and a variety of services, such as bill payment. Members can also set up automatic payments or call 800-458-0381 to speak with a representative and receive the same excellent service as at our offices.

“The drive-thrus are also currently open at our Livingston and Woodville offices,” Turk said. “Members can also pay at many Fidelity Express payment stations located throughout our service area.”

“Sam Houston EC encourages members to contact us if they have been affected by COVID-19 and need help with their account. Unfortunately, scammers may take advantage of stressful situations like this illness. Remember Sam Houston EC will never call to demand immediate payment, and if a member is unsure if they are speaking with a representative of the Cooperative, we encourage them to hang up and call us at 800-458-0381,” the statement continues.

“The Cooperative has taken steps to protect our members and employees, while still maintaining a high quality of service to our consumer-members,” Turk said.

Employees have been encouraged to wash hands often, and hand sanitizer has been made available to employees and members visiting our offices.

Cooperative leadership has suspended all non-essential business travel by air until further notice. Leaders have also encouraged employees to use good judgement when making personal travel decisions.

Employees are encouraged to stay at home if sick, and contact a healthcare provider if needed.

Cooperative executive staff and human resources are meeting regularly to discuss the status of the coronavirus in East Texas, and how it impacts our consumer-members and employees.

“Cooperative leaders have also reviewed emergency management plans, and members will be informed of any additional changes to our normal operations,” Turk said. “Even if these plans go into action, the reliable service of electricity to our members will be maintained.”

“Sam Houston Electric Cooperative will continue to diligently monitor this situation, and as your trusted energy partner for over 80 years, we encourage our members to visit the US Centers for Disease Control website (cdc.gov) and follow local emergency management officials for the latest news and information,” the statement concludes.

