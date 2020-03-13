Schools closings announced

Due to the coronavirus developments, local school districts have already opted to extend spring break for another week. Here’s a snapshot of the schools’ announcements as of Friday, 8:30 p.m.:

CLEVELAND ISD

Cleveland ISD feels it is in the best interest of our students and staff, and out of abundance of caution, to delay the return from Spring Break. We will close schools, Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th, to support our community and health care professionals in the ongoing goal of containing COVID-19/ Coronavirus. All activities and events that were scheduled for CISD through March 22nd are cancelled and all of our buildings will be closed. We will take the upcoming week and make decisions accordingly.

CISD will provide free drive-thru meals to all children 18 years or younger on Monday, March 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. Children must be in the vehicle to obtain the meals provided. The drive-thru service will be at the Cleveland Middle School student drop-off/pick-up area; entering the campus on Truman Street, then exiting in front of the campus on 321.

Families are encouraged to visit the CDC website for more information regarding the COVID-19/Coronavirus. The website is: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Continue to follow us on the CISD website, Facebook, and Twitter accounts for updated information. Please understand that Cleveland ISD will continue to keep the health and safety of our students, and staff first.

DAYTON ISD

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our students and staff, Dayton ISD has made the decision to cancel all classes and extracurricular activities the week of March 16-20, 2020. Our main focus is the health and well-being of our Dayton ISD community. This would include the cancellation and/or postponement of all UIL and non-UIL activities (practices, games, family nights, etc) until further notice. We will continue to update our community as we receive further information.”

HARDIN ISD

Hardin ISD will be canceling on-campus classes (traditional school) for the week of March 16-20. At this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberty County, but the decision to close schools is out of preventative measures to keep our students, staff and community healthy. The safety of our students, staff and community are our top priority.

Hardin ISD is in ongoing contact with state and local officials, Commissioner Morath, Texas Education Agency and surrounding districts, and will continue to monitor this health crisis. District leaders will be meeting to prepare distance learning and other options to educate our students for the duration of the crisis. Information regarding the implementation of distance learning and other programs will be communicated at a later date. More information will be forthcoming to our staff regarding responsibilities and assignments during this event.

HULL-DAISETTA ISD

The Hull-Daisetta ISD administration continues to be in communication with county, state and federal officials regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is an evolving situation and Hull-Daisetta ISD will make informed decisions based on guidance and recommendations from health authorities, Texas Education Agency and the University Interscholastic League.

We want to assure our students, parents, school personnel and community members that Hull-Daisetta ISD is aware how unsettling this event has been, and we want to remain proactive in making informed decisions based on the latest information.

In an effort to prevent the broader spread of the coronavirus, H-D ISD will be closed March 16 through March 20. This decision was made in collaboration with area districts as a strong preventative measure. During this time, all after-school/extracurricular activities will be suspended. A decision about the resumption of classes for the week of March 23, 2020, will be made and communicated by March 20.

Hull-Daisetta ISD will continue to provide our students with breakfast and lunch throughout this time period. Both campuses will provide breakfast and lunch meals in a drive-through style at the student drop-off/pick-up locations. Elementary will provide breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Secondary will provide breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Campus principals are currently working on an academic plan to ensure student success through the duration of campus closures. Opportunities to promote student learning through various resources are being developed for implementation. More information for our distance learning plan will be released shortly by each campus.

In closing, Hull-Daisetta ISD facilities and transportation will undergo a deep cleaning in preparation for the safe return of our students and staff. Please monitor district communications and the district Facebook page for further updates.

LIBERTY ISD

Liberty ISD is canceling school for all students, teachers, and staff the week beginning Monday, March 16. Any essential employees expected to report to work will be contacted by their direct supervisor. There will be no payroll interruptions for any staff, regardless of the duration of this event.

Daily meals will be available for drive-thru pick-up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, via the bus drop-off lane on the west side of the school. Meals are available for any LISD students 18 years of age and under.

This closure also includes all extracurricular and co-curricular activities — to include all UIL events — beginning today, Friday, March 13.

A decision about the resumption of classes for the week of March 23 will be made and communicated no later than the close of business on Thursday, March 19.

Please visit www.LibertyISD.net or Liberty Independent School District’s Facebook page for updates.

TARKINGTON ISD

Due to the ever-changing situation regarding COVID-19 and in the best interest of the health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and community, Tarkington ISD will remain closed through Sunday, March 22.

All school events and contests have been postponed, including academic/athletic contests and practices, prom, etc. Furthermore, our campuses and buildings are closed to the public and school personnel until further notice.

We will continue to constantly monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the week, and will provide updates later next week.

