Peggy Lynn Epperson Mitchell, 78, of Dayton passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Houston Methodist Willowbrook. She was born August 9, 1941 in Goosecreek, Texas to parents Aubrey Calvin Epperson and Mary Thelma Garrison Epperson. Services for Mrs. Mitchell will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Dayton with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Peggy graduated from South Park High School in 1959. She had been a resident of Dayton for over 20 years after moving from Friendswood. She loved her church as she sang in the choir and played handbells. Peggy loved being with her family and especially loved the children that she kept.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herman Alvis Mitchell; brother, Charles Epperson and sister, JoAnn Parmley. She is survived by her sons, Mark Mitchell and wife Tammy, Jason Mitchell and wife April; daughter, Mary Alice Mitchell; grandchildren, Seth Mitchell, Shay Mitchell, Macy Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell and wife Brenna, Blake Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Brooklyn Mitchell and Nolan Mitchell; great-grandchild on the way, Harper Grace Mitchell; brother, Larry Epperson and wife Dianne; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Peggy Epperson Mitchell, please visit our Tribute Store.

