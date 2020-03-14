Guadalupe “Lupe” Salinas, 60, of Baytown, Texas, passed away at his home in Baytown on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 14, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Francesca Avila Sanchez and Pablo Salinas, Sr. Lupe attended Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown before starting his career as an industrial painter. He worked in the plants in and around the Houston and Baytown areas as a painter and sandblaster. Lupe pursued many hobbies, some of which included cooking, reading the Bible and drawing. He enjoyed drawing abstracts and portraits of Indians and warriors. Lupe also loved listening to the ’70s and ’80s music. Some of his favorites included music from the Eagles, ZZ Top, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and REM. Lupe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was dedicated, loyal and honest; he lived his life with integrity, and others knew they would never meet a more dependable man. He had a big heart, lived a full life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lupe was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Pablo Salinas, Jr., Maria Rosalinda Ybarra, and San Juanita Salinas Arellano. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 40 years, Donna Jean Johnson Salinas; his children Ashleigh Jackson and Ky Plummer, Megan Salinas and Eric Esquibel, Michael Daniel Guadalupe Salinas, Julie Salinas, and James Ray Harrison all of Baytown; his ten grandchildren; his siblings Adriana Salinas Nitsch and Sylvia Sanchez Salinas; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 3pm until 5pm in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Lupe’s life will follow the visitation at 5pm at the funeral home. To send flowers to Guadalupe’s family, please visit our floral section.

