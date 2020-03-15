Paul James Nicolardi, 71, of Kingwood, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, June 30, 1948 in Syracuse, New York to James Anthony Nicolardi and wife Annie Lou (Campbell) Nicolardi, both of whom have preceded him in death. Paul was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Graef, and grandchild, Payton Nicolardi. Paul was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

It can be said “He never met a stranger,” he was an example of how to Love Thy Neighbor. Paul was an avid outdoorsman, and gardener, who would share the gospel at any time with people around him, even if you hadn’t asked. Even in his last day’s he was testifying how God blessed him and his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 51 years Dina Nicolardi; children, Alesha Graff and husband Ernest Wilson, Clayton Nicolardi and wife Laura, Chad Nicolardi and wife Amanda; his only brother, David Nicolardi and wife Kathy; brother-in-law, Gary Graef; grandchildren, Ernest Paul Graff and wife Rani, Wilson James Graff and wife Kylie, Landon Allen Nicolardi, Grayson Layne Nicolardi, and Madison Nicole White; great-grandchildren, Ernest Neal, Beretta Rae, and Wilson Benjamin Graff; along with numerous, nieces, nephews, other loving family and treasured friends. A gathering of friends and family will start at 3:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home, with a celebration of life starting at 4:00 pm. Following the service a light snack and refreshments will be held for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to the charity of your choice.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

