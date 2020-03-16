Gordmans now hiring at 13 new Texas stores

Gordmans, an apparel and home décor retailer with locations in Liberty and Cleveland, is now hiring at these two locations and 11 others stores in Texas. These Texas Gordmans stores will open in June.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting many of its Palais Royal, Stage, Bealls and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at the locations noted below. Walk-ins are welcome.

Alvin Gordmans: 1701 Fairway Drive

Angleton Gordmans: 1828 North Velasco Street in Four Corners Shopping Center

Bay City Gordmans: 4009 7th Street

Brenham Gordmans: 2502 South Day Street

Cleveland Gordmans: 1711 East Houston Street

El Campo Gordmans: 1201 North Mechanic Street

Galveston Gordmans: 2711 61st Street in Galveston Place

Lake Jackson Gordmans: 100 Highway 332 West, Suite 1354 in Brazos Mall

Liberty Gordmans: 2323 North Main Street

Livingston Gordmans: 1219 West Church Street

Sealy Gordmans: 2280 Highway 36 South

Sweetwater Gordmans: 608 East Broadway Street

Vidor Gordmans: 730 North Main Street in Crossroads Shopping Center

Committed to putting the fun back into shopping, Gordmans has terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands at every turn. This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team.

About Gordmans and Stage

Off-price retailer Gordmans has brands you expect at prices you don’t, including everyone’s favorite brands priced way lower than department stores. Merchandise selection includes apparel and footwear for the family, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding & bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories. There’s also the added convenience of an Amazon Counter inside its stores.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Through its Community Counts programs, Stage and Gordmans give back by supporting local and national causes. In 2020, Stage (NYSE:SSI) is converting many of its department stores (BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES AND STAGE) to Gordmans. For more information, visit gordmans.com and stage.com. Connect with Gordmans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

