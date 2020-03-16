Allison Funeral Service welcomes new director, managing partner

There’s a new face at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty. The funeral home, which has served families in the Liberty area since the 1970s, welcomed a new director and managing partner this week – Daisy Bordeau, a native of Kenefick.

Bordeau most recently was a funeral home director and embalmer for Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, a position she held for more than five years. Bordeau said the switch to Allison Funeral Home, owned by Carriage Services Inc., was an opportunity for her to advance her career. Houston-based Carriage Services Inc. also is the parent company for Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton and Sterling-White Funeral Home in Highlands.

Bordeau grew up in Kenefick where she lived with her grandparents. She attended Dayton High School until her senior year when she transferred to Crosby High School. After graduation, she attended Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Service to pursue a career path in the mortuary business.

Losing her mom when she was 9 and her father at 19 was a challenge she had to overcome with the help of her maternal grandparents, but Bordeau believes it prepared her to help other families who have suffered losses.

“I know how little things can make a big difference to families who are dealing with the loss of a loved one,” Bordeau said.

Like other service-geared jobs, she believes that being a funeral home director is a calling. She briefly considered a career in forensics but found herself drawn to the funeral business.

“This was the field I wanted to be in,” she said. “My goal is to provide our families with followup and personalization to take the uniformity out of funerals. I am hoping to bring a fresh look to the industry with new ideas and an open mind to what a funeral can be. We want to cater to our families. We are in this to help them grieve and get through it the best we can.”

For more information on Allison Funeral Service, go online to www.allisonfuneralservice.com or call 936-336-6418.

