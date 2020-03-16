Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberty County, officials say

Liberty County Emergency Management is actively involved in monitoring the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) with the Texas Department of State Health Services as well as local partners within the county.

According to Krista Beasley-Adams, director of the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management, currently there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberty County.

“Through DSHS, we will only report confirmed cases of infectious diseases and will promptly inform the residents and public if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in our county,” Beasley-Adams reported in a statement to the media.

In an effort to prevent the disease from spreading to the county, Liberty County is prohibiting interactions of large events and mass gatherings of 10 persons or more including conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events and other types of assemblies. This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher education, churches, synagogues and mosques, or businesses, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

The cities of Liberty and Dayton likewise extended disaster declarations on Monday, reinforcing the prohibition of gatherings of 10 or more persons. Liberty County Judge Jay Knight told Bluebonnet News that the County currently has no plans to restrict businesses, schools and restaurants from normal operations.

“The threat of COVID-19 to Liberty County remains low and there is no need for residents and the public to take additional precautionary actions other than what is outlined above,” the LCOEM statement continues.

The LCOEM reminds residents that the best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to the virus, which are similar to the precautions to avoid the flu. These are:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue; then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

