PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Imo Ann Norsworthy, age 84 of Tomball, Texas passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born August 2, 1935 in Jena, Louisiana to parents James Wade Andrews and Mardelle Chapman Andrews who preceded her in death along with her husband, Kenneth Ray Norsworthy; daughter, Joyce Norsworthy; brothers, Billy Andrews and Herschel Andrews; and sister, Betty Lassiter.



Ann graduated from Jena High School in 1954. She had been married to Kenneth Ray Norsworthy for 44 years until his death in 1999. Ann retired from New Caney ISD as Attendance Secretary after 21 years of service. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her daughter, Alison Norsworthy King; son Kenneth Edward (Ted) Norsworthy; brother, Dan Andrews; grandchildren, Kenny Norsworthy, Katie Norsworthy, Mati Norsworthy-Forrester, Angela King, and Andrew King; along with numerous other relatives and friends.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Greenwood Cemetery, 130 E. Stoner Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forestwood Baptist Church, 2431 Roman Forest Blvd, New Caney, Texas 77357. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Imo Ann Norswothy, please visit our Tribute Store.

