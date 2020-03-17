PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Otis “Ray” Brinkley, 71, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Mr. Brinkley was born in Grapeland, Texas to parents Richard and Ida Brinkley who preceded him in death along with his infant daughter Lisa Brinkley; sister Hazel Mobley, Brother-in-laws, Jack Slade and Billy Ward and sister-in-law Marie Brinkley.



Ray was an avid organic gardener. Church was a big part of his life. He could often be found at Big Creek Cowboy Church in Coldspring. Above all else, Ray adored his family. Spending time with his son, grandchildren and great-grandchild, Jude brought him the most joy. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



Ray is survived by his son, Clint Brinkley; brothers, Joe Brinkley, Rick Brinkley (Fiancée Smaro), and Roy Brinkley; sisters, Mary Slade, Linda Deeter (husband Gerald), Shirley Booth (husband Jack), and Margaret Ward; grandchildren, Samantha Hoover (husband Casey) and Clint “C.J.” Brinkley, Jr., great-grandson, Jude; his beloved dog, Duke; along with several nieces , nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Big Creek Cowboy Church. 1391 N. Butch Arthur Rd, Coldspring, Texas 77331. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joe Joe Bear Foundation (joejoebear.org) or Big Creek Cowboy Church would be appreciated by Ray’s Family.



