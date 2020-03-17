PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Debra Faye Staples, 53, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Texas to parents Red and Daphalene Taylor. She is preceded in death by her father, Red Taylor; brother, Douglas Taylor and sister, Pauline Mireles.



Debra was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed watching the Astros and swimming. She could often be found reading books by her favorite authors Dean Koontz and Nora Roberts. Above all else, Debra loved her family. Her most cherished time was spent with her grandchildren. Debra will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Staples is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Richard Staples; mother, Daphalene Taylor; daughters, Shealeen Staples and Christine Staples (Craig Allen); step-son Seth Staples; brothers, Kenneth Taylor (Sue) and Craig Taylor (Sharon); sister-in-law, Kenna Taylor; grandchildren, Dominic Holt, Hayden Staples, Elizabeth Staples, Taylor Staples, Marleigh Staples and Lawson Allen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Debra’s family will receive friends at Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie, Texas.



