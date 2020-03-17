PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: William “Ray” Jones, 72, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Ray was born in Anderson, South Carolina to parents Glenn and Margaret Jones, who preceded him in death along with his beloved recued dog “Doc”.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland. A rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m.

His funeral service will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Tarkington Prairie, Texas.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of William “Ray” Jones, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

