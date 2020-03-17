PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Mrs. Joetta Kathryn Pyle, 69, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Joetta was born on March 15, 1950 in Hugo, Oklahoma to parents Joseph and Joy Leslie, who preceded her death.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Paul Horton United Methodist Church in Coldspring, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, her family would encourage donations to Paul Horton United Methodist Church.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Joetta Kathryn Pyle, please visit our Tribute Store.

