ALLISON FUNERAL SERVICE: Rae Dell Baker, 74, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Rae Dell was born in Houston, Texas on May 25, 1945 to parents Wesley Cravey and Jewel Cravey. Rae Dell worked for many years as a secretary for various businesses in the area. She was a Godly woman who enjoyed reading scripture, studying the bible and talking with people about the Lord. She liked to crochet. She loved to cook and spend time outdoors. Rae Dell cherished her only daughter, Bonnie. She will truly be missed by all her knew and loved her.

Rae Dell was preceded in death by her father; and husband of thirty-six years, Glenn Baker. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Baker; brother Rodney Cravey; brother Wesley Cravey; sister Janeen Jackson and mother Jewel Cravey. A graveside service will be held 9am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com. To send flowers to Ray’s family, please visit our floral section.

