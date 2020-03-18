Banker tries to boost employee morale during COVID-19 crisis

With the stress of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) weighing heavily on everyone, First Liberty National Bank President Kelly Stretcher came to work Wednesday with a plan – to cook for his employees at the main branch in Liberty.

Stretcher prepared the hot dogs himself, using a small grill placed outside the bank. In between waiting on bank customers, the employees took lunch breaks together to enjoy their free meals.

“Mr. Stretcher wanted to boost employee morale and what better way than a hot dog cookout for lunch,” said Keri Elliott, executive assistant.

