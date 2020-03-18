City of Cleveland announces proactive measures to reduce spread of Coronavirus

The City of Cleveland is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), including limiting in-person interactions for city business and suspending city sponsored special events such. The ordinance passed by City Council on March 17, 2020, does not affect schools, churches or food establishments. A copy of the ordinance is posted on the City’s website – www.clevelandtexas.com.

“The City of Cleveland will continue to provide all city services, however, we will postpone any non-emergency meetings for 14 days. We are also actively encouraging city business to be handled online or via phone where possible,” according to a statement released by the City.

“These measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution in an effort to protect the public health, particularly our most vulnerable population, and to slow the progression of this virus, which in turn eases the burden on medical care providers. Preserving the health and safety of our staff allows essential city services to continue without interruptions. We are constantly monitoring and assessing the situation,” the statement continues.

Effective March 18, 2020, the following will be occurring:

All city facilities will be closed to the public.

All city employees continue to report to work unless an employee or family member is sick.

All city-sponsored events or meetings are cancelled until further notice.

Phone calls to city facilities are still being answered.

“We want to reiterate that the City of Cleveland is not shutting down. We are taking precautionary measures to safeguard our employees and staff. Please know that city officials, elected officials and city staff are continuing daily operations. We are only limiting public access to our facilities. Fire, police and EMS are still available at all times,” according to the statement.

PAYING YOUR WATER BILL

The City of Cleveland encourages water customers to pay online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/clevelandtx. Water bills may also be dropped off at City Hall in the overnight deposit or be mailed to City of Cleveland, 907 E Houston, Cleveland TX 77327.

PERMITTING/DEVELOPMENT MEETINGS

Residents and contractors are encouraged to download permits online at https://www.clevelandtexas.com/194/Permits and email or fax to the Development Services department. You can call and pay for the permit fees to 281-659-0240 by credit card. There will be no development meetings allowed at this time in person. If you need to drop off building plans or a plat map, please call 281-659-0240 and let them know to meet you at the door of City Hall.



MUNICIPAL COURT

The Cleveland Municipal Court has suspended all deadlines and procedures. Payments will still be accepted at the window, left at the Police Dispatch office or tickets can be paid online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/clevelandtx.

AUSTIN PUBLIC LIBRARY

The library is closed for renovations and is not available to the public.

MORE INFORMATION

To follow developments at the city, stay informed with our website https://www.clevelandtexas.com or on our social media pages: facebook.com/cityofclevelandtx and twitter.com/cityclevelandtx.

The city will be streaming any city related public meetings (council, EDC, zoning, etc) on Facebook Live until a future determined date. The City is also working on having meetings available on the website for viewing (www.clevelandtexas.com).

For health developments, contact Liberty County Office of Emergency Management –https://www.co.liberty.tx.us/page/liberty.emergency or social media on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LibertyCountyOfficeofEM/

Updates on the COVID-19 can be found at:

Texas Department of State Health Services – www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus

Centers of Disease Control – www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to precautions you take to avoid the flu.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 sections. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

