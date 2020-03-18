PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: David Burl Luce, 73 of Moss Hill, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 in Lumberton. David was born March 14, 1947 in Jacksonville, Texas to parents, Earl Luce and Nellie Gertrude Pounds Luce.



David has lived in Moss Hill since 2012 and had previous lived in Dayton and Poteet. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a longtime employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone company where he was an installer repairman. David attended Centerpoint Revival and Outreach Ministries in Hardin. He loved being with his family and enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening, fishing and collecting rocks.



David was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Earl Dean Luce and his mother-in-law Violet Holley. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine Luce of Moss Hill; his daughter, Tonya Schroeder and husband Quentin; grandchildren, Joey Elaine and Shane Greene and Cody Lee David and Mercedes Templeton; great granddaughter, Ivy Elaine Greene; brother, Billy Medford and wife Annie; father-in-law, Pat Holly; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.



Services for David will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Connie Tousha officiating. Interment will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of David Burl Luce, please visit our Tribute Store.

