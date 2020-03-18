PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Archie Leo Gates, Sr., 77, of Dayton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, September 16, 2020. Archie was born July 29, 1942 in Liberty, Texas to parents Albert Leo Gates and Ester Belle Stubbs Gates.



Services for Archie will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Private interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.



