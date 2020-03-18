School closures extended through April 10

Several school districts throughout Liberty County are suspending normal operations through at least Friday, April 10, in an effort to support the nation’s need to “flatten the curve” of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

With increasing numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in surrounding areas, the districts believe it is in the best interest of students, staff and the communities they serve to suspend their normal district operations. The extended closure includes Cleveland, Dayton, Devers, Hardin and Liberty ISDs. Bluebonnet News is attempting to get information on Tarkington ISD and Hull-Daisetta as no new information has been posted to the districts’ websites or Facebook pages.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the State will waive STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. All University Interscholastic League (UIL) activities also have been suspended.

Here are some of the school’s announcements that have been shared with Bluebonnet News:

Cleveland ISD

Cleveland ISD staff and faculty will be kept notified by their principal or department supervisor concerning the suspension or normal operations. All Cleveland ISD employees are expected to check their work emails regularly during the work days.

Cleveland ISD will continue to offer free meals for all our students and children, 18 years and younger. The opportunity to obtain these meals will be each Monday and Thursday starting at 9 to 11 a.m. To pick up the meals, parents will use the student drop-off and pick-up area at Cleveland Middle School. All vehicles will begin at the corner of Charles Barker Street and Truman Street. Vehicles will continue on Truman Street, then enter the Cleveland Middle School driveway. From there, follow the drive to the rear of the campus.

After receiving the meals, you will be directed to continue towards the front of the building and exiting onto Highway 321/E. Houston Street. As we move into next week, the District is making arrangements to add meal delivery locations throughout the district. Students/children must be in the vehicle to obtain the meals provided.

Devers ISD

The District has instructional packets for every student – ready for pick up from the front office. These packets are not intended to replace the classroom setting or teacher, but to provide some instructional support for those helping students. Teachers will be available during this time to help as needed.

Email your child’s teacher with any questions you may have. The plan is to have a new packet available every Wednesday, beginning March 18. Packets may be picked up on Wednesday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. If this schedule doesn’t work for you, send email to eharris@deversisd.net and make other other arrangements.

Dayton ISD

Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson has announced that Dayton ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10, in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston area continues to see an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and health officials report that this number is expected to continue to increase as more testing is made available. Dr. Johnson met with County Judge Jay Knight and LCOEMHS Coordinator Crista Beasley-Adams Tuesday morning. They stated that as of this morning there have not been any confirmed cases in Liberty County. However, through an abundance of caution for all stakeholders, Dayton ISD has decided to announce the extension of normal district operations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. The President has publicly shared that the community should not gather in groups larger than 10 people. The District will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of instruction and continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.

Please continue to monitor your email and visit the District website (www.daytonisd.net) and social media channels for more information on plans to deliver instruction and information on our feeding program. The health of Dayton ISD students, staff and community is the District’s top priority and District leaders are working to ensure the community has the most current information available.

Hardin ISD

Hardin ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through at least Friday, April 10 in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision to resume normal operations thereafter will be made during the week of April 6.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. The President has publicly shared that the community should not gather in groups larger than 10 people. Hardin ISD will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of instruction and continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.

Instructional packets may be picked-up at the Elementary for grades Pre-K-8 from 7-9 a.m. High School packets may be picked-up at the designated times that are posted on District’s website and email. Additionally, all grade level packets are will be available on normal bus routes.

Liberty ISD

Liberty ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through at least Friday, April 10, in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision to resume normal operations thereafter will be made during the week of April 6. There will be no payroll interruptions for any staff regardless of the duration of this event.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. The President has publicly shared that the community should not gather in groups larger than 10 people. Liberty ISD will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of instruction and continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.

Meanwhile, please continue to monitor email and visit http://www.libertyisd.net and social media channels for more information on the District’s continuing curbside feeding program and pending plans to deliver educational resources/learning opportunities. The health of Liberty ISD students, staff and community is the District’s top priority and district leaders are working to ensure the community has the most current information available.

Note: School announcements may be emailed to Bluebonnet News at editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

