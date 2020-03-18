Liberty ISD issues suggestions for keeping kids on instructional path as home-based education begins

From Liberty ISD administration

LISD Families,

We want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue preparations to begin providing home-based Educational Opportunities to our students beginning Monday, March 23, 2020. We fully anticipate that even though we are trying our best, some of our plans, procedures and delivery methods may need to be adjusted as we move forward. We also anticipate adding additional services and supports above and beyond Monday’s initial offerings in the coming weeks as we move through this challenge together.

LISD has created a webpage, which can be found by visiting www.libertyisd.net, dedicated to COVID-19/Distance Learning/Educational Opportunities. We will continue to communicate using Skylert, but the dedicated webpage will have any updates or messages sent out by the district as well.

Soon you will receive specific instructions from campus Principals on how best to access the educational opportunities and supports that each of our schools will be providing for your student(s). At this time, records such as attendance, grades, etc. will not be affected while we operate in this non-traditional fashion.

With our students out of school, life is going to look significantly different than it did just a few weeks ago. We need to start by assuring them that it’s going to be okay. We know from research that students need a solid daily routine to get their footing when faced with new environments and experiences. With this in mind, we wanted to offer a sample daily routine for you to consider. In a few weeks, you might not need this as much and you will have developed your own routine for the days at home. But until you come up with your own, here is an example with a few helpful tips:

Instead of looking at large time blocks, make the day into short, manageable chunks (think 30 minute blocks).

Be flexible! Don’t stick to the time listed in our schedule – it’s more about flow. If the kids are playing nice – don’t stop them because the schedule says it’s snack time. Let it be.

listed in our schedule – it’s more about flow. If the kids are playing nice – don’t stop them because the schedule says it’s snack time. Let it be. Adjust this to fit your child – you know your kid(s) and what they need. You know how long they can tolerate certain activities. Adjust for them.

Don’t rely on screen time to save the day: use screens as your tool and reserve it for when it’s crucial

In closing, Liberty ISD appreciates your support and flexibility during this time. We understand that closing schools poses many challenges for parents, students, and staff. Our health and safety must be our top priority during this unique situation. Please continue to monitor your email and continue to follow www.libertyisd.net for regular updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

