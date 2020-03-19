PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Alma F.Godinez-Castillo, 45, of Liberty, Texas, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Alma was born March 2, 1975 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to parents, Rodrigo and Tomasa Flores Castillo. Alma had lived in Liberty since 2007 and was a former resident of China. Alma was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Alfredo Godinez; her children, Jose Godinez, Uriel Godinez and Mayra Sanchez and husband Angel, her brothers and sisters, Enrique Castillo, Maria Castillo Trejo, Alejandra Castillo Sanchez, Asuncion Castillo, José Rodrigo Castillo, Sandra Castillo, Carlos Castillo, Juan Pedro Castillo, José Guadalupe Castillo, Alma R Camacho; grandchildren; Aymar Sanchez, Angel Sanchez, Jr., Ismael Sanchez; adopted parents, Rodrigo and San Juanita Hernandez; numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation for Mrs. Godinez-Castillo will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. A rosary will be at 6 p.m., Thursday evening. Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

