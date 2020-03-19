PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Ruby Lois Cornelius, 83, of Deer Park passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020. Ruby was born October 19, 1936 in Mart, Texas to parents, Herman Eugene Ussery and Ruby Phillips Ussery.



Mrs. Cornelius spent her early years in West Texas before moving to the Houston area where she and her family lived for many years. She worked for the City of Houston before she and Kenneth retired to Rockdale, Texas. They soon decided that it was time to be closer to family bringing them to Dayton, Texas in 2002. Her husband always grew a garden and Lois always canned and preserved what he grew. They also had Beefmaster cattle that were just like family, they were each named after family members. She loved all her family, especially all the grandchildren and her day was always brightened by all the children around.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years and 6 months, Kenneth Dale Cornelius; her grandson, James “Bo” Bardwell and great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Michelle McDonald. She is survived by her son, Mitchell D. Cornelius of Webster, Texas; daughters Linda Bardwell and husband Hollis of Pasadena, Texas and Tammy Granberry and husband Ronny of Deer Park, Texas; sisters, Rose Broadhead and Juanita Baker both of Snyder, Texas; brother, Tommy Ussery and wife Gloria of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle Garcia and husband Charlie, Michelle Anderson and husband Jeff, Kristin Cornelius and husband Migel, Cheryl DeLaRosa, Amy Hogan and husband David, Nathaniel D. Cornelius and Aaron Granberry, and wife Kat; great grandchildren, Chanda, Shay, and Austin Garcia, Morgan McDonald, Katy Markey and husband Austin, Heather, Kari-Leah and Ryan Anderson, Ramiro Tapia, Jr., Aryal, Sophia DeLaRosa, Macy Hogan, Gianna Gonzales, Aubrey Sproat, Skylar Richardson, Wyatt Granberry, and Migel Salazar, Jr.; great great-grandchild, Mercedes Markey; her extended family, Randee Walker and husband Tyler, Baylee Granberry and Tonia Smith; also numerous nieces other relatives and friends..



Services for Mrs. Cornelius will be 11:00a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends 10:30 until 11:00 at service time. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.



