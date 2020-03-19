ALLISON FUNERAL SERVICE: Jane Craft Ray, 71, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 5, 1948 in DeRidder, Louisiana to parents Armile Rider and Rosa Chatman Rider. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a strong Christian woman who would help anyone in need. For many years she volunteered for local charities. Jane loved people. She raised a blended family and loved all of her children and grandchildren dearly. Jane was a kind-hearted woman who never met a stranger. Jane believed in doing what is right and being kind to others. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jane will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband JW Ray; son Eddie Willis; brothers Burnice Craft, Norris Dennis Craft, Cecil Bobby Craft, Jackie Glenn Craft; sisters Margie Midkiff Wharton, Louis Craft Davis and Billie Jean Hopper. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Tina Melton; son Wesley Stephen Willis; son Aaron Michael Watson and wife Jana; daughter Lindsay Watson Smart and husband Kyle; daughter Wendi Watson Estep and husband Gary; daughter Michelle Willis Maze and husband Chris; sisters Gladys Marie Payne, Opal Whiddon and husband Emmett, Mary Jordan and husband Carl, Patricia LeDoux; and former spouse James Erwin Watson and wife Martha. In addition she leaves behind twenty grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at 10am on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at New Work Family Worship Center, 2515 Grand Avenue Liberty, Texas 77575. A memorial service will begin at 11am with Pastor Chris Contreras officiating. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jane Craft Ray, please visit our floral store.

