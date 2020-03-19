NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Susan Marie Jared, 67, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Susan was born on Monday, November 24, 1952 in Evanston, Illinois to Louis and Ruth Grace (Nordvall) Krumwiede, both of whom have preceded her in death. Susan was also preceded in death by her, brother-in-law, David Jacobson. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 36 years, Dennis Jared; daughters, Cory Lin Jared, and Katie Marie Winebaugh; brother, Tim Krumwiede and wife Joyce; sister, Linda Jacobson; grandchildren, Ava, Ashe, and Dylan Winegaugh; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service for Susan will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel at 10am.

