NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Larry Eugene DeHart of Conroe TX went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 16, 2020 following a brief illness. Larry was born in Vernonia Oregon on March 10, 1933; he had just celebrated his 87th birthday. Larry was born to Everritt Mitchell DeHart and Ivy Alma Savage both who precede him in death, also preceding him are wife of almost 60 years Nellie Floreda Lum DeHart “Rita”, his sister Ruth Wright, his oldest son Robert Earl DeHart. Surviving him are his sons Rev. Darold DeHart and wife Cindy of Houston TX, and Rev. James DeHart and wife Bonnie of Guatemala. Also surviving him are his 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made for Larry’s missionary son Jim and Bonnie DeHart either online or by mail. cten.org/missionary/jimdehart or via postal to C.T.E.N. – POBox 291307 Kerrville TX 78029-1307 with a note “for Jim & Bonnie DeHart”.

