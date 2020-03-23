Churches hold Sunday services despite Coronavirus fears

Several Liberty County churches got creative with their Sunday services in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some churches opted to stream their services online while others held drive-in and outdoor services.

Pastors shared messages about faith over fear, trying to encourage members to trust in God in the uncertain days ahead.

Below are photos taken at two of the services attended by Bluebonnet News – at Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church and CTC: Church That Cares in Tarkington.

Members of Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church worship on Sunday outside the church building. Concerns about coronavirus kept them from gathering inside.

Rev. Mike Mahaney, pastor of Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, preaches to an empty church building on Sunday. Concerns about coronavirus kept some of his congregation away, but they were able to enjoy the sermon online. Others stood outside in the parking lot and listened to it over loud speakers.

Amberly Blakeney, trained in American Sign Language, translates the sermon for the hearing-impaired while Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church Pastor Mike Mahaney preaches in the background. The service was broadcast on Facebook.

Dorothy Brashier (center) and daughter, Angie Sumrall, sat outside to listen to the service at Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church on Sunday.

Jonathan and Misti Roberds, and their two daughters, listen to a sermon at CTC: Church That Cares on Sunday while sitting in their car. The drive-in style service was prompted by Coronavirus fears and rules that have prohibited more than 10 people gathering together.

Pastor Kenneth Smith with CTC: Church That Cares in Tarkington stands in the back of a pickup truck to deliver his sermon on Sunday as his son, Kenny, worships nearby. Congregants sat in their own vehicles to hear Smith’s sermon.

