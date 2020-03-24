PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Alfred “Alf” Vien of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, March 22 at a local hospital at age 76. He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Vien. Alf is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sherry; daughter, Chris Vien; grandson, Aaron Vien; son, Trevor Vien; and grandson, Austin Vien and Colton Vien. He had a lifelong love of airplanes and was a long-time operator of Cleveland Municipal Airport. Alf was loved and cherished by many and will be missed. To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Roy Vien, visit the Tribute Store.

