PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Alma Joyce Wilson, age 87 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born September 16, 1932 in Huffman, Texas to parents Grace and Lute McWhorter who preceded her in death along with her siblings, Hayden Darrell McWhorter, Bobbie Earl McWhorter and wife JoAnn, Paula June (Judy) Roberts and husband Billy.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Jefferson Wilson, Jr.; children, Glen Lee Wilson and wife Dannette, Patricia Kay Francisco and husband Dale, and Pamela Sue Schmitt; siblings, Lute Hershel McWhorter and wife Peggy, and Douglas Lee McWhorter; sister-in-law, Bobbie Lou McWhorter; grandchildren, Lea Wyers, Sarah Fulcher, Lindsey Mitchell, Tracy Smith, Michael Ginn, Cody Ginn, and Katelyn Ginn; along with 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

