PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: John C. Calhoun, of Tarkington Prairie, passed away at home on March 17, 2020. John was born in Lakeview, TX February 16, 1939 to parents Clyde & Ozella Calhoun. He grew up in Hattiesburg, MS. John played baseball and football during his school years, he graduated in 1957 from Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi. He attended college at Mississippi Southern where he played football and baseball. He was an avid sports fan, he supported and coached his sons’ and grandchildrens’ teams during which time he mentored many young athletes. John served in the U.S. Army through 1958-1963 in 82nd Airborne. He was a marksman and an Airborne Ranger. He found his true calling while working for John Crowe Productions doing live sports production for television broadcast. John enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson cross country, playing golf, watching sports and being with family. John was strong in his faith and witnessed to those around him.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Ozella Calhoun; brothers, WT Calhoun, Don Calhoun and sister, Mary Alice Davis. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Beth Calhoun; sons, Jay Calhoun and wife Dawn, Don Calhoun, Zachary Hull and wife Lorie, daughter, Julia Bannar and husband Tom; grandchildren Dustin, Michael, Emma and fiancé Aaron Trammell, Megan, Jared, Brayden, Matison, Adelaide, Alexander, Drew and Brooke. Sister-in-law; Martha Calhoun, nieces and nephews; Mark Davis, Jeff Davis, Jan Hartman, Donna Moninghoff, and Michael Neal Calhoun and numerous great-grandchildren. A family graveyard service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas, burial at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas. To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of John Clyde Calhoun, visit the Tribute Store.

