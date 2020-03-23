NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Kay Lynn Penton was born September 25, 1958 in Houston, Texas and passed away March 19, 2020 in Splendora, Texas at the age of 61. She worked in the accounting department for Certified Safety. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Hill and Leona Foster Weede; husband, Terrence Penton Sr.; brother, Wesley Hill. Kay is survived by her loving children, Trina Hill of Cleveland, Texas, Tambra Penton of Splendora, Texas, Terrence Penton Jr. and wife Spring of Livingston, Texas, and Wesley Penton and wife Erin of Splendora, Texas; brother, Joey Hill and wife Janet of Onalaska, Texas; grandchildren, Brittany Hill, Trevor McMullen, Noah McMullen, Dylan McMullen, Terrence Penton III, Donte Penton, Jaiden Penton, Faith Penton, Javier Rodriguez, Candace Gardner, and Jospeh Valentine; great grandchildren, Bryce, Kyliee, Ava, Lexi, Ellie, Blayze, Zhavia,Jojo, Jax, and Jase. Services pending.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations towards the funeral expense.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kay Lynn Penton, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

