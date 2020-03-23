NEAL FUNERAL HOME: George Henderson Shirley III was born December 30, 1981 in Conroe, Texas and passed away suddenly on March 19, 2020 in Splendora, Texas at the age of 38. He graduated from Splendora High School and worked in the construction industry. George was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Henderson Shirley Sr.; grandmother, Teresa Figuero. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Shanna Elizabeth Shirley of Splendora, Texas; father George Henderson Shirley Jr. and wife Roxann of Brookeland, Texas; mother, Lisa Marie Figueroa of Ohio; grandmother, Gladdys Fay Shirley of Splendora, Texas; grandfather, Peppy Figueroa of Corpus Christi, Texas; children, Micheal Serafini, Madison Serafini and Megan Serafini; brothers, Levi Bordenet and Charlie Garcia; sisters, Victoria Diane Shirley, Sebrina E. Shirley, Mariah Bordenet and Melissa Porter. A memorial service will be held at a later date

