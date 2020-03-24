PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Bobbie Jo Griffith Anderton, 87, of Eastgate passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 22, 2020. Mrs. Anderton was born on January 24, 1933 in Comanche, Texas. Her parents were Earl Griffith and Flora Flowers Fitts. Graveside service for Bobbie will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Mrs. Anderton had been a resident of Eastgate for over 60 years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hummingbirds, and fishing. Bobbie was an accomplished seamstress and was famous for her delicious pumpkin pies and fruit cakes.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Robert Anderton, Sr.; her daughters, Reba Anderton and Patricia Anderton Forest; and her grandson, Thomas Lee Durham. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Glenda Anderton Caughman and husband Ernest; her son, Bob Anderton and wife Julie; her brother, Calvin Lane Griffith; her grandchildren, Mark Johnston, Steven Johnston and wife Holly, Katy Anderton Kelley and husband Michael, Kyle Anderton and wife Allison, Jon Caughman and wife Holly, Jason Caughman and wife Stratford; her great-grandchildren, Roxy, Heidi, Gwen and Maggie Kelley, Kamryn, Karly and Kinley Anderton, and Gunner Burleson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Jo Anderton, visit the Tribute Store.

