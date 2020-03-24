PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Donal “Donny” Lynn Yarbrough, Jr., age 21 of Splendora, Texas passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born February 26, 1999 in Kingwood, Texas to parents Donny and Kim Yarbrough. Survivors include his parents, Donny and Kim Yarbrough of Splendora, Texas; grandparents, Earl and Zettie Yarbrough of Huffman, Texas, Cathy and Jimmy Herren of Elk Hart, Texas, Jessie and Pauline Wright of Piedmont, Oklahoma; sister, Jessica Kuykendall and husband Colton Bennett of Humble, Texas; nieces, Lylah and Lainey Bennett; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 at Splendora City Cemetery, Splendora, Texas.

