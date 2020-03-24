Hope, not fear: Cleveland business promoting encouragement during pandemic

There might be a global pandemic under way, but in Cleveland, Texas, a spirit of hope is spreading. Around town, banners sharing Bible scriptures and encouraging messages are going up on local businesses and homes.

They were the idea and creation of Kristi Harris, owner of Good Promotions. Harris said she came up with the idea after seeing the panic and fear in people’s faces, and feeling that she needed to do something to help her community.

Her business, Good Promotions, creates signs and banners and also is a shipping drop-off point for UPS and FedEx. Harris said she could see the panic in some of her customers’ faces as they came inside to mail packages and make purchases. It’s a concern she shares as a small-business owner.

“I’ve had to let people go already. I see the numbers. I can’t even bring myself to look at them. I am just trying to make it one day at a time,” she said.

As a Christian, she says she is determined to hang onto her faith.

“You have to believe in the things that aren’t seen to have faith. Either you believe in God or you don’t. You can’t sit on the fence about it,” she said. “He is going to get us all through this. I trust in that.”

The messages on the signs vary with some posting Bible verses like Jeremiah 29:11 that says, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'” Another one quotes Colossians 2:7, which states: “Let your roots grow down in Him, and let your lives be built on Him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness.”

Harris said she is encouraging local businesses who want a sign to contact her and provide a scripture or message they find uplifting. She is making the signs at no cost while supplies last.

“I am not trying to make a profit off of this. I am just trying to spread the word,” she said. “I am just trying to remind people that we are all in this and we are all together. I am reminding them that we are all one family.”

For more information, call Good Promotions at 281-592-4398.

Owners of CBS Furniture in Cleveland posted the following sign on their building on N. Washington St. Retail businesses across America are already feeling the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused panic and an economic downturn. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to restart the U.S. economy after Easter, April 12. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Good)

At the Crossfit Embolden Gym in Cleveland, the banner quoting I Peter 5:7 has been affixed to the building. (Photo courtesy of Kristi Harris)

