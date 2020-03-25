PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Lonnie Jack Anders, age 79, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born August 18, 1940 in Pasadena, Texas to parents James and Ottie Anders who preceded him in death along with his wife, Mary Ann Anders. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Armstrong and wife Stacey, Mike Armstrong, Tom Anders and Lonnie Anders; other family member, Karon West; along with eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two on the way.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas. To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Jack Anders, visit the Tribute Store.

