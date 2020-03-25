ALLISON FUNERAL HOME: William Edward “Bill” Kyle, 83, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on November 9, 1936 in Mclennan County, Texas to parents Whit William and Artie Mae (Peterson) Kyle who preceded him in death along with his sisters, Christine Kyle and Lola Mae Meyer; and brother, Delbert Kyle.

Bill enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved talking to people and never met a stranger. Bill was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and worked in management for many years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alline Kyle; children, Debbie and husband Russell Wiles, Sue Ann and husband Richard Decker, Peggy and husband Tony Thrasher, Jody and husband Frank Biehunko, and Kenneth and wife Lisa Jacobs; grandchildren, Brent and wife Rose, Rebecca Dawson, Skylar Decker, Laurie and husband Jake Ludi, Delta and husband Issac Hall, Katie and husband Chris Vann, Kelsie and husband Marcus Ziriax, Jerrod and wife Alee Jacobs, Brittany and husband Jason Zember, and Elana and husband Isaiah Lopez; great-grandchildren, Vivan and Cooper Wiles, Aubrey Clark, Jackson Ludi, Joseph “Bubba” and Cassi Hall, Lincoln, Archer and Remi Jacobs, Cade and Cameron Vann, Maddie and Myles Ziriax, and Ayden and Addison Zember along with numerous other relatives and friends.

There will be a private Graveside Service Friday, March 27, 2020 with a public Memorial Service to follow at a later date to be determined. Please check http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com in the coming weeks for an update on the Memorial Service date and time.

