Jack Burrows was born in Houston, Texas on May 16, 1951 and passed away in Kingwood, Texas on March 24, 2020 at the age of 68. Jack graduated from Splendora High School in 1969. Jack followed in the footsteps of his father and worked for the railroad for many years. After his retirement, Jack funneled his passion for cooking into opening a restaurant and processing plant that kept him busy for years. Jack loved many things but family was his greatest love of all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Thomas Burrows and Nella Simpson Burrows. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Kimberly Burrows; beloved children, Vicki Thornton and husband Richie, Brandee Shropshire and husband Jason, and Jason Ritnour and wife Amy, all of Splendora, Texas; sister, Evelyn Ford of Kyle, Texas; grandchildren, Scotty Ely, Avery Thornton, Addison Thornton, Aubree Thornton, Beau Shropshire, and Gavin Shropshire; great grandchildren, Rylin Ely and Wesley Ely. Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, 10am, at the Splendora City Cemetery with Pastor David Lino officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Richie Thornton, Jason Shropshire, Jason Ritnour, Scotty Ely, Joe Cater, and Jack Jenkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pee Wee Mizell and Pat Jenkins.

