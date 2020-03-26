NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Kenneth Reed McDaniel was born in Ashland, Kentucky on June 8, 1944 and passed away in Kingwood, Texas on March 23, 2020 at the age of 75. He served our country in the US Army. Kenneth worked in the construction industry, truck driver and also as a plumber for numerous years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel McDaniel; and by his sister, Ellen Dovie Wampler. Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carolyn Ann McDaniel of Cleveland, Texas; father, Wesley McDaniel of Savannah, Ohio; sons, John McDaniel and Joy Ubnoski, Wesley McDaniel and Lois Qatami, both of Cleveland, Texas, and Kenneth McDaniel Jr. and Lucille Cox of Lake Jackson, Texas; brothers, Gene V. Lewis and Jessie R. Lewis; sister, Nancy Jane Powell; grandchildren, Bryon McDaniel, Sheena McDaniel, Tera McDaniel, Kaylee McDaniel, Kenneth McDaniel III, Justin McDaniel, Chelsea Conner, Amber Conner, Lason Conner, Said Qatami and Ramsey Qatami; great-grandchildren, Mattie McDaniel, Landon Miller, and numerous other great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

